GARY Funeral services are scheduled for Darthalu Britton Ramsey, 84, of Gary, 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ramsey was born January 13, 1936, in Panola County, and died August 28, 2020.
Darthalu Britton Ramsey
