Daucy Lee Jarrell
HALLSVILLE — A visitation for Daucy Lee Jarrell of Hallsville, Texas will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Mr. Carmel Baptist Church in the Knight Community (outside of DeRidder), Louisiana. Interment will follow at Hinson Cemetery.
