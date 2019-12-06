JEFFERSON Memorial services are scheduled for David Bradford Simpson, 69, of Jefferson 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Simpson was born September 19, 1950, in Marshall and died November 19, 2019.
David Bradford Simpson
