GALLOWAY COMMUNITY PANOLA COUNTY Funeral services are scheduled for David Britt, Sr., 70, of Galloway Community of Panola County, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Britt, Sr. was born September 17, 1949, in Shreveport, LA, and died June 22, 2020.
David Britt,Sr.
