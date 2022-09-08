David Dwayne Toal
MARSHALL — David Dwayne Toal, 52, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at 6pm, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at River Crossing Cowboy Church with visitation immediately following the service. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
