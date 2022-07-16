DAVID HENSLEY
MARSHALL — David Hensley passed away on July 6, 2022. He was born in Marshall on December 15, 1943. He lived in Plano for most of his life. No services are pending at this time. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Shelton Hensley.
