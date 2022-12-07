David Keith Garrett
UNCERTAIN — David Keith Garrett, age 64, passed away at his home on December 1, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1958 in Shreveport, LA to Ralph Garrett, Jr. and Dottie Jean (Allen) Garrett. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a time in the near future. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
