David Lamar Roquemore
LONG BRANCH — Funeral services for Mr. David Roquemore, 77 of Long Branch, Texas, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Boynton Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.