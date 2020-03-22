MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ogle was born September 12, 1973, in Longview, and died March 19, 2020.
David Lee Ogle
MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ogle was born September 12, 1973, in Longview, and died March 19, 2020.
MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ogle was born September 12, 1973, in Longview, and died March 19, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.