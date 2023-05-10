David R. Joynor
BOYCE — A graveside service for David R. Joynor, 77, of Boyce, LA, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Northwest Louisiana VA Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Mr. Joynor passed away on May 5, 2023, in Pineville, LA.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 4:35 am
