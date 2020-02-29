LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for David Staton, 77, of Linden, 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Linden United Methodist Church. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Linden United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Staton was born May 27, 1942, and died February 26, 2020.
David Staton
