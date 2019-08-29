MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for David Wayne Bustin, 53, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment, Spurger. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Bustin was born October 22, 1965, in Gladewater and died August 27, 2019.
David Wayne Bustin
