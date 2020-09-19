MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Dean Turlington, 74, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Algoma North Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Turlington was born January 1, 1946, and died September 18, 2020.
Dean Turlington
