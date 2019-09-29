BECKVILLE Funeral services are scheduled for Debbie Merket, 63, of Beckvile, 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Merket was born December 12, 1955, in Wichita Falls, and died September 27, 2016.
Debbie Merket
BECKVILLE Funeral services are scheduled for Debbie Merket, 63, of Beckvile, 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Merket was born December 12, 1955, in Wichita Falls, and died September 27, 2016.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.