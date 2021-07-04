Deborah Sue Ellison
BECKVILLE Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Deborah Ellison, 57, of Beckville, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Rockhill Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Ellison was born June 21, 1964 in Garland, Texas and passed away early Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021 at her home in Beckville.
