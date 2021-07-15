Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home
Del Jean Crawford MiMi
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mrs. Del Jean Crawford will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
