Della Bee Wilhoit
SPRING, TX A funeral service for Mrs. Della Bee Wilhoit, 97, of Spring, Texas will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. D.W. McClendon will officiate the service. Interment in Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Della Bee Wilhoit was born on November 30, 1923; she passed away on June 13, 2021.
