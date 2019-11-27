NACOGDOCHES - Funeral services are scheduled for Della LeeSanders Warner, 77, of Carthage, 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Warner was born February 18, 1942, in Calumet, LA, and died November 24, 2019
Della Lee Sanders Warner
