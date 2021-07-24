Delois Fisher Anderson
LONGVIEW Graveside services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Canaan Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, July 26, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Anderson was born Mach 11, 1939 and transitioned on July 21, 2021.
