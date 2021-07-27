Delores Dean Keith Matthews
LONGVIEW Funeral services for Delores Keith Matthews of Longview, formerly of Marshall will be 2pm, Tuesday, July 27 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall with visitation preceding the service, burial to follow in Colonial Gardens.
