Delores Ginsel
TENAHA Graveside services for Mrs. Delores Ginsel, 87, of Tenaha will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Ginsel was born January 30, 1934 in Angleton and passed away June 30, 2021 in Panola County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.