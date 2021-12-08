Delsie Jean Scott
WASKOM — A memorial service for Delsie Jean Luce Scott, 67, of Waskom, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Scott passed away on November 30, 2021 at her home in Waskom, Texas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
