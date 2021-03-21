Delton Ray Ferguson
KARNACK, TEXAS Delton Ray Ferguson, age 71, passed away on March 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 6:00pm at First Assembly of God Church in Corrigan, Texas with Pastor Phil Corbett officiating. A time of visitation will immediately follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
