Demetrious Antwon Meechie Williams
MARSHALL Funeral services, directed by Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Interment; Macedonia Cemetery. Viewing; Friday, June 25, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Williams was born Feb. 10, 1982 and died June 21, 2021.
