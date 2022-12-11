Dennis “DJ” Hamilton
HARLETON — Dennis Jay Hamilton was born September 9, 1958 in Marshall, Texas. He had been a resident of Harleton since 2009, formerly living in Marshall, Woodlawn, and Lake O’ the Pines. DJ worked as a drilling fluids engineer for many years. Dennis passed away at the age of 64 on December 6, 2022. Per DJ’s wishes, no memorial service will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.