WASKOM Dennis Lynn Smith, age 48, passed away on June 4, 2021. Mr. Smith was born on July 18, 1972 in Eastland, Texas. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 2-4pm. Graveside Service will be at 1pm on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
