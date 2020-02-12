MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Dennis Ray Seals, 60, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Clearview Baptist Church. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Clearview Baptist Church. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Seals was born June 12, 1959, in Marshall, and died February 3, 2020.
