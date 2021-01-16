Dennis Wayne Morton
MARSHALL - Dennis Wayne Morton, 64, passed away in Marshall, TX on 01/11/2021. He was born on 09/17/1956 in Marshall. Services for Mr. Morton will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, 01/17/2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.