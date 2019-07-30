SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA Funeral services are scheduled for Denny Engdahl, 75, of Marshall, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Engdahl was born August 19, 1943, in South Bend, Indiana, and died July 27, 2019.
Denny Engdahl
