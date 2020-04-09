DALLAS Graveside services are scheduled for Derald Lynn Davis, 62, of Dallas, 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Davis was born December 12, 1957, and died April 4, 2020.
Derald Lynn Davis
