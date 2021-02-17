There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday evening.
Derrol Dean DD Baldwin
LINDEN Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Linden with Bro. Charles Russell officiating. Burial in the Linden Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home.
