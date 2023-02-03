Derwin Bernard Fields
LONGVIEW — Service arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Viewing will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Mr. “Dowanky” Fields of Marshall was born on July 7, 1964 in Marshall and died on January 26, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.