CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Dessie Mae Lewis, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Interment, Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Lewis was born March 20, 1928, and died May 10, 2020.
Dessie Mae Lewis
