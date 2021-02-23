Dewayne Acker
GALLOWAY COMMUNITY OF PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS Funeral services for Mr. Dewayne Acker, 39, of Galloway Community of Panola County, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Anderson and Rev. Mary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
