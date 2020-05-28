JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Dewayne Jacqueline Thornton, 61, of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Driskell Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Thornton was born June 13, 1958, in Dallas, and died May 17, 2020.
Dewayne Jacqueline Thornton
JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Dewayne Jacqueline Thornton, 61, of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Driskell Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Thornton was born June 13, 1958, in Dallas, and died May 17, 2020.
JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Dewayne Jacqueline Thornton, 61, of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Driskell Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Thornton was born June 13, 1958, in Dallas, and died May 17, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.