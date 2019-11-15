TATUM Funeral services are scheduled for Dewey Clyde Walker, 88, of Tatum, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park, Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Walker was born July 14, 1931, in Canton, and died November 13, 2019.
Dewey Clyde Walker
