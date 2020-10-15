MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Dewey Franklin Atkinson, 89, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Kenedy Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Atkinson was born November 15, 1930, in Kenedy, and died October 11, 2020.
