WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Dexter Myles Benton, of Waskom, 12:03 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at New Boggy Baptist Church, Waskom. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery, Waskom. Arrangements by Precious Memories Funeral Home, Shreveport, La. Mr. Benton was born June 30, 1958, and died July 4, 2019.
Dexter Myles Benton
