Diana Lynne Herman

MARSHALL Diana Lynne (Hoops) Herman, age 59, passed away on January 29, 2021. Ms. Herman was born on September 18, 1961 in Toleda, Ohio. Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00am. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
