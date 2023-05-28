Diane “Memaw” Oney
MARSHALL — Services for Diane “Memaw” Oney, 77 of Marshall, Texas will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home with interment following at Woodlawn Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Oney passed away on May 25, 2023, in Marshall, Texas.
