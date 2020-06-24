CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Diane Vail, 64, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Vail was born November 14, 1955, in Abilene, and died June 22, 2020.
Diane Vail
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Diane Vail, 64, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Vail was born November 14, 1955, in Abilene, and died June 22, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Diane Vail, 64, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Interment, Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Vail was born November 14, 1955, in Abilene, and died June 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.