CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Dick Haynes, 92, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Haynes was born June 15, 1927, in Avery, Red River County, and died March 17, 2020.
Dick Haynes
