WASKOM Graveside services are scheduled for Dickey Harrison, 72, of Waskom 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Restland Cemetery. Interment, Restland Cemetery, Waskom. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Harrison was born June 4, 1947, in Jonesville and died October 12, 2019.
Dickey Harrison
WASKOM Graveside services are scheduled for Dickey Harrison, 72, of Waskom 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Restland Cemetery. Interment, Restland Cemetery, Waskom. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Harrison was born June 4, 1947, in Jonesville and died October 12, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.