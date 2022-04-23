Dina Marie Blaylock
WASKOM — Dina Marie Blaylock, age 57, passed away on April 21, 2022. Ms. Blaylock was born on May 8, 1964 in Oxnard, CA. Funeral Service on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2pm at Footprints in the Sand in Carthage, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
