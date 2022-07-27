Dolores Ann Jones Rustenhaven
MARSHALL — Dolores Ann Jones was born 2/14/1934, in Overton, to Loyd Allen Jones, Sr. and Lily Mae Frances (Dison) Jones. Services will be at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX at 2 pm, visitation at 1 pm at the church on Sat, 7/30/2022, interment at Colonial Gardens at 3:30 pm. Sullivan-FuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.