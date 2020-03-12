DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Donal Okeetha Williams, 67, of McKinney, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Paul Pewitt High School Auditorium. Interment, Bell Haven Cemetery, Omaha. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mr. Williams was born July 26, 1952, in Omaha, and died March 7, 2020.
Donal Okeetha Williams
