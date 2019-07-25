MINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Donald Buddy Silvey, 72, of Minden, 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Silvey was born May 26, 1947, in Longview, and died July 23, 2019.
