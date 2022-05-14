Donald Ray “Waldo” Waldrop
MARSHALL — Donald Ray Waldrop, age 70, passed away on May 10, 2022. Mr. Waldrop was born on January 14, 1943. Visitation on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 5-7pm at Friendship Baptist Church.Funeral Service at 2pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
