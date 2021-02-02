Donald Reeves
MARSHALL A funeral service for Mr. Donald Reeves will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00am at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Matthew Paul will officiate the service. Burial will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Downs Funeral Home.
