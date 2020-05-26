MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Donna Faye Tims, 91, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Grange Hall Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Tims was born September 8, 1928, in Aurora, Nebraska, and died May 23, 2020.
Donna Faye Tims
